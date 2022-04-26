$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.65. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 778,445 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.17. 17,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

