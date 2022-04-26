$0.94 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.86. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,841,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,749. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 104,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

