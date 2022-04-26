$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,746. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

