$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.89.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,586. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

