$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,010,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 496,085 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

