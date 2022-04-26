$0.30 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

