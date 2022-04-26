-$0.14 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. 4,909,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

