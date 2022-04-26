-$0.14 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. 4,909,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.