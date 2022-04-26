-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bluejay Diagnostics.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJDX. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,060. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06.

In related news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,500 shares of company stock worth $80,475.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

