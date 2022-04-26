$0.10 EPS Expected for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $29,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,803 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

