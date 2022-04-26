$0.03 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TLYS stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.96. 462,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,603. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Tilly’s by 417.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 116,820 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

