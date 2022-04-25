Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $375.44

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $375.44 and last traded at $376.87, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.98.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.