Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $375.44

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $375.44 and last traded at $376.87, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

