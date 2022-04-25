ZClassic Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $592,184.09 and approximately $48.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00384337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00089695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

