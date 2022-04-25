ZB Token (ZB) Market Cap Hits $79.50 Million

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $79.50 million and $593,721.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

