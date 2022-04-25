Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from €88.00 to €48.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zalando traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 116800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZLNDY. UBS Group cut their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €96.50 ($103.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

