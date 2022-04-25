Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

NEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.37.

NYSE NEX opened at $10.45 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

