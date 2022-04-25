Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company’s dominance in 8,16 and 32-bit microcontrollers is driving top-line growth. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio. It is gaining from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies, globally. Nevertheless, supply-chain constraints related to semiconductors has been a headwind. The company could not meet demand with adequate supply as shipping of products were facing increasing backlogs. Microchip expects wafer fab, as well as assembly and test constraints, will persist through 2022 and beyond. Leveraged balance sheet remains a concern for investors. Microchip shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.79.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

