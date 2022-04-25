Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.92 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $33.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $136.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.57 billion to $139.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $138.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $142.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,246,969. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $209.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

