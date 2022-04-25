Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Western Union also posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $807,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Western Union by 28.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $234,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 113,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,648. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.