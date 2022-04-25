Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE PAR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 225,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $975.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.94. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 41.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 554,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 163,739 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 58.3% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

