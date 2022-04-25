Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) to announce $33.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.23 million to $34.01 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $139.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $142.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.51 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 8,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $586.06 million, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

