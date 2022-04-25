Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. 18,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after buying an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,616,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 810,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 648,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

