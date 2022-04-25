Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.03). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Laura Clague sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $33,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $254,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

