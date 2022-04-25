Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.30. Square reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Square by 107.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,015,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.39. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

