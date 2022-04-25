Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $629.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will post sales of $629.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.43 million to $631.61 million. Diversey posted sales of $631.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Diversey’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 366,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24. Diversey has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

