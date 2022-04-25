Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.36. Atlas posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of ATCO traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $12.40. 42,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Atlas has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

