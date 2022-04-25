Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 468,982 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

