Yield Guild Games Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $205.25 million and $14.53 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.13 or 0.07310168 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,940,379 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

