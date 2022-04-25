YIELD App Market Capitalization Tops $33.49 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $33.49 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00104093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,510,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.