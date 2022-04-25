Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.