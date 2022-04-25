XMON Price Hits $40,820.32 (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. XMON has a market cap of $61.02 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $40,820.32 or 1.05290504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.11 or 0.07369526 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.