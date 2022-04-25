Xion Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $383.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Xion Finance has a market cap of $126,065.02 and approximately $383.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.72 or 0.07332344 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

