Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) to post $21.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $33.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $95.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.15 million to $140.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $102.86 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. 253,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,866. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.81. Xencor has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

