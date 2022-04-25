WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $55.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $257.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WM Technology.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after buying an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 301,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,866. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

