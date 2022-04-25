WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.17

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.17 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EES. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

