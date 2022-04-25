WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.63

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 301520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

