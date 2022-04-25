Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.