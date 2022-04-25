Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 254,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

