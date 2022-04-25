Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,281.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $80.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.