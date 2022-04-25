Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.05. 96,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,482. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $150.44 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

