Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,021,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,066. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

