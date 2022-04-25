Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

