Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 725 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 209,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,791,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,393,000 after buying an additional 1,471,804 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 102,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,058,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,232,000 after buying an additional 66,855 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,346,585 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

