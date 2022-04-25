Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on UP. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.