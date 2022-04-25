West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$190.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$154.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG opened at C$111.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$82.09 and a 12-month high of C$130.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 13.7199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.