West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$190.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$154.60.
Shares of WFG opened at C$111.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$82.09 and a 12-month high of C$130.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
Featured Stories
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.