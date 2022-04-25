Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Price Target Increased to €15.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.50 ($16.67) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Wereldhave from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Wereldhave stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Wereldhave has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France Â- combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

