Wells Fargo & Company Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $122.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.42.

VLO opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $111.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after acquiring an additional 311,827 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

