Wells Fargo & Company Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.28.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.39. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

