Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for freenet (FNTN)

freenet (FRA: FNTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – freenet was given a new €27.50 ($29.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/25/2022 – freenet was given a new €23.00 ($24.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/19/2022 – freenet was given a new €19.00 ($20.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/13/2022 – freenet was given a new €19.00 ($20.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/1/2022 – freenet was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/3/2022 – freenet was given a new €29.00 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/28/2022 – freenet was given a new €23.00 ($24.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2022 – freenet was given a new €28.00 ($30.11) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/25/2022 – freenet was given a new €29.00 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/25/2022 – freenet was given a new €21.30 ($22.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – freenet was given a new €27.40 ($29.46) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

FRA:FNTN remained flat at $€26.04 ($28.00) on Monday. 386,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. freenet AG has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($35.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.56.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

