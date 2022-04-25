WAX Market Capitalization Reaches $520.11 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $520.11 million and $28.93 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,860,455,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,974,208,912 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

