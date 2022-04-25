Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Wanchain has a market cap of $86.29 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00178497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00384568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00042923 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

